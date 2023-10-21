Ghanaian lady Bonsu-Owu Nana Akua Amoesiwaa has been named best student in Private Law at the 2023 UPSA graduation

The university shared a picture of the time she had ascended the graduation stage to receive her certificate from Professor Kofi Abotsi

After becoming public, netizens who were uplifted by her academic achievement lavished her with praises

A driven Ghanaian lady, Bonsu-Owu Nana Akua Amoesiwaa emerged as the best student in Private Law at the 2023 University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) graduation.

The high-achieving learner walked across the graduation stage to receive her certificate during the ceremony. She was photographed with Professor Kofi Abotsi.

Ghanaian lady is best student in Private Law at 2023 UPSA graduation. Photo credit: UPSA Law School.

Source: Twitter

The university posted a picture of Akua Amoesiwaa to highlight her achievements online. The caption read.

''Congratulations to Bonsu-Owu Nana Akua Amoesiwaa for achieving the Best Student in Private Law at UPSA's Graduation 2023!''

Folks commend Akua Amoesiwaa

After surfacing on Facebook, people commended Akua Amoesiwaa for her hard work.

Sophia Kafui Teye said:

Congratulations to her.

MaameYaa Owusu indicated:

You derserve it. I tap into your blessing.

Lawrence Nana Ya said:

When God speaks, heaven responds. Congratulation.

NanaAfia Docia indicated:

Congratulations to her.

Asaase Aban said:

Congratulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh