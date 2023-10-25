The Ghana Education Service is searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is on the hunt for JHS students who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) without being in their final year.

The service describes such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads in both public and private schools to reveal such students.

The GES has consequently instructed all regional, metro and district directors of education to provide the service with the attendance record of JHS 1 and JHS 2.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 117,084, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

BECE and WASSCE almost derailed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that financial challenges from the government almost derailed the WASSCE and BECE.

The government eventually said it released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the two crucial examinations for 2023.

Public Relations Officer of WAEC Ghana, Winifred Ampiaw, explained that GH¢15 million would be used to organise the BECE, while GH¢40 million would be allocated for the WASSCE.

The move followed concerns by the Minority in Parliament on Thursday that WAEC was cash-strapped and owed service providers.

Students stranded over registration fees

YEN.com.gh also reported in a separate story that some final-year JHS students in the Gomoa East district were stranded on the first day of the 2023 BECE after their head teacher allegedly spent money for registration fees.

The head teacher in the Gomoa Budu Atta D/A Junior High School was nowhere to be found as the BECE kicked off on the morning of August 7, 2023.

The head teacher allegedly collected GH¢400 to register candidates for the BECE, among other costs.

