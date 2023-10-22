In a fierce finale in Accra, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) emerged as the winner of the 2023 Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has won this year's Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge, taking home the ultimate prize.

After thrilling contests, they surpassed the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the finale in Accra.

UEW wins Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Version 5.0. Photo credit: Daily Graphic.

Source: Facebook

UEW firmly established its control and kept a commanding advantage throughout the contest, winning with an astounding 67.9 points.

With 51 points, the University of Cape Coast came in second, closely followed by KNUST's 49.6 points.

Graphic Online reports that UEW made history as a first-time finalist to compete alongside esteemed institutions such as KNUST, the University of Development Studies, and UCC.

See the final scores of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge version 5.0:

- - UEW: 67.9 (WINNER)

- UCC: 51

- KNUST: 49.6

Source: YEN.com.gh