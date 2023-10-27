A UCC team won the Statsbank Hackathon 2023 following intense rounds of contests with other universities

They triumphed over KNUST, UDS, and UHAS in the nail-biting competition to clinch the ultimate cash prize of GH¢20,000

The team took photographs with the mock cheque, and the pictures have raked in reactions from online users

After rounds of nail-biting contests, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) emerged victorious in the Statsbank Hackathon finale against other universities.

They surpassed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University of Ghana, the University for Development Studies (UDS), and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) to win the ultimate prize.

UCC beats KNUST and other schools to win the Statsbank Hackathon 2023 contest. Photo credit: @UCCGH_Official.

Source: Twitter

The competition, organised by the Ghana Statistical Service, saw the UCC team walk home with GH¢20,000.

In photos that have generated reactions from online users, the UCC squad posed with a mock cheque after claiming it during the contest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

See the pictures below:

Reactions to UCC's win

@KofiPopenie posted:

Thank you for making me proud, son.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

NSMQ 2023 Quarterfinals: PRESEC-Legon bags 63 points to defeat Accra Academy for semifinals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) narrowly defeated Accra Academy to book a place in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semifinals.

They obtained 63 points against Accra Academy's 58 points in the contest on Tuesday, October 17. Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) came third with 31 points.

The semifinals promise thrilling contests as Wesley Girls' High School, Achimota School, and St Louis SHS have already secured their positions. The schools will compete in the semifinals in competitions on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh