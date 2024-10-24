A video of a student from St.John's School reacting to his school's exit from the NSMQ is trending

This comes after he confessed that the school underestimated Tamale SHS, who eventually won the contest

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have commended Tamale SHS on advancing to the semi-finals of the NSMQ

A student of St. John's School has expressed disappointment after his school crashed out of the quarter-final stage of the ongoing National Science Maths Quiz.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Joy News, the student dressed in his uniform admitted that his school underestimated Tamale Senior High School before the contest.

In a contest involving St. John's School, Accra Academy, and Tamale SHS, the young man confessed that attention was given to Accra Academy because of the general feeling that the Accra-based school would pose a threat to their chances of advancing.

"For now, we are surprised. We thought our competition was going to be Accra Academy. Right now, I am speechless. I don't know what to say. When we were coming, we didn't think of Tamasco We underestimated them."

At the end of that contest, Tamale Senior High advanced with 40 points, St. Johns School came second with 38 points, and Accra Academy took the third spot with 32 points.

Ghanaians commend Tamale SHS

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post celebrated Tamale SHS for advancing to the semi-final stage.

St. Thomas Aquinas eliminated from NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Thomas Aquinas SHS were eliminated from the ongoing 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) at the preliminary stages.

At the end of the contest, Okapuapem SHS advanced to the next stage after securing a commanding victory with 48 points.

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS came in second with 28 points, whereas Adukrom Presby SHTS came third with 23 points.

