St John's School has received the Elsie Effah Kaufmann Top Runner-up Award for participating in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ ) competition.

The team representing the school was eliminated from the contest before the semifinals that saw Achimota School, Opoku Ware School (OWASS), and the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) face off for the trophy and ultimate prize.

In photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the teenagers from St John's School posed with a mock cheque of GH¢12,000.

"Congratulations, St John's School - they received the Elsie Effah Kaufmann Top Runner-up Award kind courtesy, Jacqueline Du Baffour. They were given GHS 12,000," the NSMQ organisation captioned the pictures.

See the photos below:

Reactions to the images of the St John's School team

@Step_anane commented:

Congratulations, guys.

@Muslimkid3 said:

Make we take this hold body, or you say what.

@Troy333891275 indicated:

Jubilee should get something then, lol.

@PrinceKyeremiah posted:

Please, organisers, what are the criteria for this award? This award should have been received by OSEI TUTU SHS. At the quarter-finals contest between OPOKU WARE SCHOOL: 45pts, OSEI TUTU SHS:43pts, ST. JOHNS' SCHOOL:18pts. So how come ST.JOHNS' is the top runner-up?

@bb_elisco indicated:

Make we take this one hold body.

@Loveroyal indicated:

God did it. Congratulations.

@AFiabian commented:

Countries are far gone in practicals. We are hr taking theory as the World Cup has told me since childhood; we watch this theory thing what benefit the nation gets from it if not personal gains.

Presec Legon wins NSMQ 2023

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec Legon clinched their eighth NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in the highly competitive final at the National Theatre.

This remarkable victory marked the second back-to-back win for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Achimota School, renowned for its strong NSMQ presence, secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

Source: YEN.com.gh