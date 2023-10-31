OWASS has congratulated Presec for winning the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz

The school thanked its contestants and expressed optimism that Stephen Apemah Baah would come back into the competition stronger next year

Many people who reacted to the post expressed optimism that OWASS would win the competition next year

Opoku Ware School (OWASS) has congratulated Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec) for winning the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz trophy.

Presec made an emphatic statement as a powerhouse in the NSMQ by clinching their eighth NSMQ trophy at the expense of Achimota School and OWASS.

OWASS congratulates Presec after the NSMQ triumph Photo credit: National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

After the nail-biting contest held on Monday, October 30, Presec emerged as the winner with 40 points, Achimota School came second with 28 points, whereas OWASS had 23 points.

Taking to the X platform, the two-time NSMQ winners congratulated Presec for winning the trophy.

OWASS also offered words of encouragement to Stephen Apemah-Baah and expressed optimism that the 16-year-old stronger in next year's competition.

"Congrats to @PRESECLEGON_ for winning the #NSMQ2023. To our boys; Stephen : We love you. Come back stronger next year. Andrews : We love you. Thank you for everything. Forson : We love you. We salute you for your role."

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 6000 views and 10 comments.

Ghanaians commend OWASS

Many people who saw the post commended OWASS for their performance in the just-ended NSMQ.

@RichardYawAgye1 stated:

Owass abr3 too much for this quiz. We’ve worked hard. We’ve gone to like been to like 7 or 6 finals since winning in 2002 so it means we’ve been amazing. We’ve been working a lot but it all comes down to our psychological state and confidence

@AkwasiA10329497 stated:

I am a Senior (Amanfoɔ) but Stephen was my star boy in this competition. That boy is just good! Stephen, don't give up. Keep the spirit high and come back stronger, brighter and smarter next year. Lift the trophy next year because I know you can and will do it.

@tutu_romeo added:

Great learners with effulgence.congratulations for yur academic exposes.we proud of you guys.Akatakyie!!!

OWASS Form 1 boy cries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Apemah-Baah shed tears after OWASS lost to PRESEC in the 2023 NSMQ.

The video showed Stephen crying while being comforted by a man, with others passing by offering words of consolation, acknowledging his exceptional effort considering his age and class.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh