A JHS graduate has caused a stir after an audio of her lamenting about her BECE result surfaced online

The young girl, in a WhatsApp voice note, was heard saying she was not expecting such grades

She added that she could not even print her result because of how disappointed she felt

A Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) could not hide her disappointment after checking her result.

In a WhatsApp voice note, which has since gone viral and was chanced upon by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @ike_wstrn, the girl could be heard crying and explaining that she never expected to get such poor grades.

Girl laments over her BECE result Photo credit: Anna Frank/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Amid tears, the JHS graduate said something was amiss because even in English Language, she got grade four.

"I could not even get grade two in any of the subjects" she said in the audio.

She concluded by saying that she was unable to print or screenshot her BECE results out of disappointment.

The post was captioned:

"BECE results gone wrong..dem do the girl yawa..ibi sad chale."

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 2000 views.

