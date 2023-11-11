PRESEC students who represented their school at the 2023 edition of the NSMQ were rewarded by the alum community

They were presented with GH¢60k after helping the school win the trophy for the 8th time

People were awed by the amount of money presented to them as they congratulated them

The 2023 Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team were rewarded with GH¢60,000 from the school's alumni community.

Presec 2023 NSMQ contestants rewarded with GH¢60k

The contestants, Benedict Partey Dortey, Selinam Kofi Mortey and the substitute for the competition, were awarded a cash prize of GH¢60,000.

According to the alumni of PRESEC, the reason for the huge amount of money was to honour them and appreciate their efforts in winning the competition for the 8th time.

The alum group added that they visited the team ahead of the finals, pledged to honour them if they won again, and maintained the title at the prestigious school.

A video of the money handed to the students has surfaced online, and many congratulated them.

Video of the 2023 NSMQ contestants who represented PRESEC being presented with the GH¢60,000 cash reward.

Reactions to the video

One person commented on the video and was awed by the amount of money presented to the PRESEC students for winning the NSMQ for the 8th time and breaking the record of winning it back-to-back for the second time.

miss_ava_pomaa said:

I’m not seeing the amount well oooo. Abi, it’s my eyes?

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 winner Selinam Mortey fulfills prophetic victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, a contestant from PRESEC in the 2023 NSMQ, fulfilled his prophecy in junior high school by leading his team to victory.

Inspired by his older brother's near miss in 2019, Selinam had predicted he would attend PRESEC and win the competition.

This year, he achieved his prophecy, avenging his brother's loss and becoming a symbol of inspiration for aspiring students, as PRESEC triumphed with 40 points over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School.

