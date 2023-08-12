A video of a young girl giving her reservation about the BECE has left many people in awe

A 12-year-old girl who sat for the recently held Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has expressed optimism that she will pass with flying colours.

Elizabeth Amoh-Anning, a student of Kwadaso Estate Basic School, in an interview with GHOne TV, said she never expected the examination to be this easy, considering the hype and fuss about it.

Describing it as the easiest BECE in history, Elizabeth said she rightly answered the questions adding that she is expecting to get six ones when the results are released.

"I know I am brilliant and that all the the answers I provided are correct" she said with a smile.

She also added that the successful completion of JHS has lifted a huge burden off her shoulders as her parents initially restricted her on the grounds that she could not do certain things during the examination period.

"My parents seized my tablet and my laptop telling me I wasn't going to use it until I was done with the exams"

Ghanaians congratulate Elizabeth

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended Elizabeth on her successful completion of Junior High School.

Issah Asuru stated:

I like her confidence but there way start learning for shs congratulations in advance.

Young Boss Nanakwasi commented:

Those people especially Girls and Ladies with "KONKA" head's are always brilliant so Not surprise at all.Congrats anyway

Tweeter Nurse indicaed:

I love her confidence...Dada bee mu guyguy

Emmanuel Baah reacted:

Confidence. Top notch all the best

Mother of 5 writes BECE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mother of five and a pupil at Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS) also sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Worawora Senior High School (SHS) in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

Rita Quayson said her determination to succeed in the exam is being fueled by her aspiration to benefit from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

