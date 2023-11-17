A recent KNUST graduate shared an adorable image on Twitter where her proud father joyfully carried her, expressing immense happiness for her academic achievement

The post, captioned "A graduate and her dad ❤️," captured a heartwarming moment between the graduate and her fath er

er The tweet was part of the celebration of the 57th Congregation at KNUST, where numerous students achieved academic excellence

A lady who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has shared an image where her father showed how proud he was of her.

In a Twitter post, the young lady shared an image where her proud father carried her like a small baby to show his happiness.

@DadsonAraba shared the image with the caption:

“A graduate and her dad ❤️”

A collage of Araba's father carrying her and the streets on KNUST Photo credit: @DadsonAraba & @VOICE_of_KNUST

Source: Twitter

@DadsoAraba was one of the students from the College of Humanities and Social Science at the 57th Congregation.

There were 3055 Graduates, of which 639 students completed with a First Class Honor, 1605 Second Class Upper, 780 Second Class Lower, and 31 with a Pass.

Reactions to the post

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post. Read them below:

@dzifianu said:

Let them know you’re loved at home!❤️❤️

@goodtanker12 wrote:

Old boy get strength waa

@VianyVee said:

Congratulations dear, your dad loves you so much

@Bright0n wrote:

A proud dad.Congratulations.

@marinaFYI said:

God bless all present dads........I'd give him the world .❤️

@IreneSiaw_ wrote:

Awwwwww,,, goosebumps

@cench03 said:

see how old boy excite

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in the same SHS become doctors

Also, two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user FestusLivingst1 revealed they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Source: YEN.com.gh