A Ghanaian student, Kelvin Tamakloe, has been named the valedictorian of KNUST's College of Engineering

The brilliant young man graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.72 from the establishment

In an interview, Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amankrah congratulated the graduates for their achievement

After years of swotting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghanaian Kelvin Tamakloe has emerged as the valedictorian of the College of Engineering.

He obtained the feat with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.72.

Ghanaian Kelvin Tamakloe graduates as valedictorian of KNUST's College of Engineering. Photo credit:@KNUST_Live.

Source: Twitter

Tamakloe has been celebrated in a post on Twitter, now called X, for his achievement.

"Kelvin Tamakloe, the Valedictorian of the College," part of the caption accompanying the post published with his picture read.

In an interview, Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amankrah shared uplifting words to celebrate the graduates.

''I congratulate them on graduating because it's no small feat. Finishing school in Ghana is difficult, but they made it. They should focus on building themselves and careers because it's tough in the real world.

''They should also take their mental health seriously because it's a severe issue. Also, they should learn from their seniors for career progression,'' Dr Amankrah told YEN.com.gh.

See the post below:

Peeps commend Tamakloe

Nearly 50 people had left comments under the post at the time of writing.

@carliswalker drew a netizen's attention:

Look at your mate, @_tamakloee @ballonstagger.

@rachie_roxx posted:

This guy cried cause he got 7A's in Wassce. Look at him now. Congrats, Kelvin.

@thatfinedude21 reacted:

Bro, this guy shark for physics, bro eiii.

@ceo_aliko commented:

The Botwe milk open ein mind i'm soo proud I used to cook for you.

@NyavorAngelo asked:

Why some people dey take school personal like that?

@Sarpongg_K posted:

Hard one.

@fixondennis_Ba reacted:

Dancer, brilla, ochapi all in one Tamakloe, congrats.

@BriskyYang said:

Tamakloe people ankasa dem know book Charlie.

Prempeh College alumnus graduates from KNUST

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Prempeh College student, Joseph Appiyah, graduated with a medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He expressed his excitement in a LinkedIn post as he made the commendable accomplishment public.

He said the milestone marks the culmination of years of perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the medical field.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in the same SHS become doctors

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Source: YEN.com.gh