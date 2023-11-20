A video of a Demon Town getting cosy with his girlfriend has got people talking online

The young man was arrested for revealing his intention to rob people of their belongings

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the actions of the young man

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after another video of Demon Town surfaced online.

The young man, based in the Ashanti Region, recently got many worried after he and his accomplice in a video threatened to attack people for their belongings.

Demon Town gets cosy with a young lady Photo credit: @sergio_de_ennin/X

The new video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @sergio_de_ennin, this time showed Demon Town acting all loved up with a lady reported to be the mother of his baby.

The video also showed the young man amidst smiles playing with a baby believed to be his.

The adorable video, which was captioned, "Demon dey chop love,” comes after it was announced that the Ghana Police his accomplice.

The 22-second video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video expressed astonishment after seeing him with his lover.

@ChampionGaucho9 indicated:

Demons also chop love? Eeei

@_Filta_ indicated:

Where else will we see him apart from uncompleted

@CastroT_1

Free demon till it’s backwards

@Michael99980372 wrote:

Her women ankasa not fear anything oh

@don__barclay added:

Herrhh fear women ooo . To be with someone dangerous like this is something else . Women are brave .

@ClurKinq indicated:

Ohh chale. The guy mess up

