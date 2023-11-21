Ghanaian student Selawoe Aku Sika Ahetor clinched seven awards at the Accra Business School graduation, including the coveted Overall Best Student prize

At the Accra Business School graduation ceremony, Ghanaian student Selawoe Aku Sika Ahetor achieved a remarkable feat by winning seven awards, including the prestigious Overall Best Student prize.

A video shared on Instagram captured the moment Selawoe was adorned with seven medals and certificates, eliciting a standing ovation from fellow students and lecturers.

In the video shared by @nkonkonsa, the certificates of honour were presented by Rev. Richard C. Whitcomb, a lecturer and Senior Pastor of Agape New Testament Church.

Selawoe Aku Sika Ahetor at her graduation ceremony, holding her certificates and wearing her medals

The outstanding achievement of Selawoe at the graduation ceremony has garnered attention and applause on social media.

Rachel Amaning Kwarteng: 2017 Abugiss NSMQ Star Becomes Medical Doctor

Earlier, the NSMQ congratulated Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, an old Aburi Girls' Senior High School student, on her graduation from Medical School.

Rachel, part of the 2017 NSMQ team and the 3rd Best Overall Student in WASSCE 2017, received praise for her achievement.

The NSMQ shared a photo of her with a stethoscope around her neck, wishing her success in her new journey.

NSMQ 2017 Star Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland Shines Again, Graduates From Medical School

In another story, Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, a participant in the 2017 NSMQ and alumna of Holy Child School, has graduated from Medical School.

When she wrote her WASSCE in 2017, Jochebed earned the title of Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa.

The NSMQ congratulated her on this achievement, highlighting her as an inspiration for aspiring students.

