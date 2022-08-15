A Ghanaian young man has mentioned some of the struggles he experiences as a headmaster of Lonpe MA Primary School in the Northern Region

Kwame Mensah revealed that he resorts to swimming across a river every day to get to school

The 36-year-old teacher shared that he single-handedly teaches pupils from Basic one through to 6

Kwame Mensah, a Ghanaian headmaster at the Lonpe MA Primary School in the Northern Region, has opened up about some of the struggles he experiences in his line of work.

Kwame swimming in a river and in class teaching Photo credit: 3news.com

The publication by 3news.com reported that the 36-year-old has had to swim across the river in his town every day to get to school. Kwame admitted that teaching in a rural community is very challenging, and his family constantly worries about how he gets to school.

Sharing more about his work, Kwame recounted that he single-handedly teaches pupils in all classes from Classes 1 to 6.

