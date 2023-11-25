Over 2,000 BECE candidates have been invited by the West African Examinations Council over alleged cheating

Over 2,000 BECE candidates are under investigation by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) due to suspected malpractice in the 2023 exam.

The candidates have been invited to WAEC's offices to answer questions about alleged cheating in the exam.

The council is withholding the results of some subjects for these candidates until the investigations are complete.

Citi News reported that parents of the affected candidates have been accompanying them to WAEC's offices in the Ashanti Region.

WAEC has said some scripts of 22,270 candidates have been withheld over reported cases of mass cheating.

According to WAEC, these results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

WAEC released the provisional results of public and private candidates who sat for the 2023 BECE on November 9, 2023.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES is searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal such students.

Graphic Online reported that the GES plans to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 117,084, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

Source: YEN.com.gh