A girl has brought joy and happiness to her mother after she excelled in the BECE and gained admission to her first-choice school

Her excited mother took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had gained admission at Wesley Girls High School

Many people who reacted to the post showered praises on the girl for her academic achievement

A Ghanaian mother was overcome with joy after her daughter gained admission to Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast.

Taking to Facebook, Emelia Aidoo shared a photo of her pretty daughter, Noelle and commended the teenager for excelling in the BECE and making her a proud mother by way of gaining admission to one of the most sought-after senior high schools in Ghana.

She expressed confidence that her daughter would carry on with her exceptional academic performance at the SHS level.

"I'm a very proud Mama this evening! School selections came out today, and I'm proud to say my baby girl, got into her first pick. WESLEY GIRLS, here we come!

Please help me wish my baby girl, the best of luck! Congratulations Noelle! On that note, let me live vicariously through my first fruit and say...WEY GEY HEY!" her post read in part."

Ghanaians commend the intelligent young girl

Many people who reacted to the post sang the praises of the young girl for excelling in the BECE and for gaining admission to Wesley Girls' High School.

Isaac Quame commented:

Wow congrats Noelle, keep it up girl the sky is your limit

Huboshi Ngbale indicated:

Congratulations Noelle. Keep soaring and stay beautiful in and out

Emelia Agyemang indicated:

Congratulations princess, am soo proud of your achievement. Continue to soar higher

Julie Twum Barima stated:

Congratulations Noelle!!! The sky is your limit. With God on your side, you will make it!! Keep it up!!! You are indeed the pathfinder for your siblings .!!!

Lil Win delights as student gains admission to Prempeh College

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win could not hide his delight as students of his school, Great Minds International School, passed the BECE

Lil Win shared photos of the BECE result and placement slip of one of his students as proof of their excellent performance.

The placement slip showed that the boy got his first choice school which is Prempeh College.

