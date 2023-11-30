A public school could not hide its excitement after one of its students gained admission to Presec

The boy who had aggregate 11 has been admitted to study General Science at the Legon based school

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated the school and the student for this accomplishment

Odumprala Municipal Assembly Basic School has celebrated one of its students after he gained admission to pursue second cycle education at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, (Presec).

The school located in the Greater Accra Region announced this achievement in a Facebook post where it shared the placement slip of the intelligent student.

The slip showed that the boy who got aggregate 11 and a raw score of 293 in the BECE would offer General Science at the Legon based school.

"Its been quite a while. One of our best BECE students has fought his way to one of the best SHS in Ghana( PRESEC, LEGON). He's been offered GENERAL SCIENCE. Best news so far for us," the post read.

Ghanaians congratulate the young boy

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post commended the the boy for excelling in the BECE.

Michell Nanor indicated:

Congrats pls.You hv done a great work bro.The sky is your limit pls.God bless pls

De Eric Netegah indicated:

Thanks to all the teachers who contributed to this success.....am happy for my school

Irene Lysah Naana Ghartey-Kragbe added:

Amponsah Irene I'm proud of you for how far you have the kids come to think where tour achool is located. God bless you.

Don Dada Tablet added:

We sing praises to God. It has not been easy proud to be one off those who fought for this success

Amponsah Irene indicated:

Am proud to be part of this guy success.I once remember when he decided to take Presec as his first choice, teachers also encourage him to learn hard to make it possible to get it.Kudos to Great Odumprala Staff

Boy from Lil Win's school gets Prempeh College

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has reacted to BECE results of his school, Great Minds International School

Lil win in a Facebook post shared photos of the BECE result and placement slip of the outgone boys prefect, Aduboffour Oheneba Boateng who passed the exam with flying colours.

The placement slip of the intelligent JHS graduate showed he gained admission to the prestigious Prempeh College to offer General Science.

