Before Boaduwaa Kwakye-Tannor completed St Rose's Senior High School, she had a quest to become an oil and gas professional

Four years later, she graduated as the Overall Best Female Graduating Petroleum Engineering Student during the 15th Congregation of UMaT

People reacted, and one person left a comment praising Kwakye-Tannor under a post by the university on Instagram

Maame Boaduwaa Kwakye-Tannor made history as the Overall Best Female Graduating Student during the 15th Congregation of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

She earned a BSc Petroleum Engineering degree with a cumulative weighted average (CWA) of 88.01.

St Rose's girl Boaduwaa Kwakye-Tannor emerges Overall Best Female Petroleum Engineering Student at UMaT. Photo credit: umatedugh.

Kwakye-Tannor, a St Rose's Senior High School alumna, has always dreamt of becoming a world-renowned oil and gas professional. She believes people must work towards their dreams to achieve their life goals.

The prodigy, who read General Science before heading to the University of Mines and Technology to obtain her degree, believes people must work towards their dreams to achieve their life goals.

"She encourages young girls that there is so much potential in them and that they owe it to themselves to let that potential shine," the university said.

UMaT highlights Boaduwaa Kwakye-Tannor's achievement below:

Netizen heaps praise on Boaduwaa Kwakye-Tannor

One person reacted to Boaduwaa Kwakye-Tannor's accomplishment after the university celebrated her on Instagram.

Ijenn_ff reacted:

@st.rosestimes @rosesoldstu Congratulations, Maame, we're proud of you.

