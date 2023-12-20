Ekow Tachie-Mensah has achieved a childhood dream by graduating from the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) with a Masters Degree

Growing up in Ghana, he was determined to attend a prestigious university since he had heard a lot of stories

After he shared his achievement on social media, several netizens congratulated him and said he inspired them to achieve their dreams too

A young Ghanaian, Ekow Tachie-Mensah, has graduated from the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) with a Masters Degree.

Ekow said he is so happy that his dream of studying at a top-tier university worldwide came true.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, Ekow said as he grew up in Ghana, he heard tales of individuals making it to top-tier universities like Harvard, Cambridge, LSE, and Yale, and that served as an inspiration.

Ekow Tachie-Mensah looks happy to have graduated from the London School of Economics Photo credit: @__ekow Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

For many, gaining admission to renowned institutions like LSE remains a distant dream, an aspiration that seems beyond reach.

Ekow Tachie-Mensah, however, defied the odds and transformed his childhood dream into a tangible academic accomplishment.

"This distant dream just became a reality. Masters Degree bagged," he wrote.

Comments on Ekow's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Ekow shared. Read them below:

@MakedaDadson said:

Congratulations champ but first of all let’s talk about what caught my attention. You’re a very handsome fine man

@DevonDilly wrote:

Many congratulations to you! Wishing you now a long, happy, healthy life full of good things

@eko_Okutu said:

Congratulations Ekow, super super excited and proud you earned this

@Edinam233 wrote:

Congratulations Ekow! Cheers to many successes

@GreyFynn said:

Congratulations Ekow Proud of you!

@manye_adiepena wrote:

Awwww congrats. All the best too and more wins in future

From Street Hawker To LSE Lecturer: Man Shares His Story On Social Media

In a related story, Victor Agboga, who once sold plantain on Lagos streets, shared his journey from struggles to becoming an LSE Fellow at the London School of Economics.

Overcoming financial hurdles, he previously worked as a lecturer and researcher, showcasing remarkable academic success in the UK.

Victor's inspiring story underscores resilience, triumph over adversity, and his commitment to assisting others facing similar challenges.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh