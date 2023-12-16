Jemima Opokua Obeng made NSMQ history in 2018 when she was named the Most Outstanding Female Contestant

The Krobo Girls' Senior High School alumna went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from KNUST

Jemima has worked on a variety of projects, including a 34-kilometre national road project in which she analysed design documents and designed drainage systems

Jemima Opokua Obeng, a 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, helped propel Krobo Girls' Senior High School to the first-ever Semifinal stage.

Krobo Girls' SHS competed against Prempeh College and West Africa SHS in the semifinals, where West Africa SHS advanced to the grand finale.

Meet Jemima Opokua Obeng the 2018 NSMQ star turned civil engineer. Photo credit: @KOGA_KNUST.

Jemima received high praise for her effort as she was adjudged the Best Female Contestant for the 2018 edition of the NSMQ, though her school failed to win the contest.

NSMQ star turned civil engineer

Since graduating from her alma mater, she's become a talented and accomplished civil engineer with a passion for problem-solving and a solid commitment to excellence.

Jemima holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

With a mission to positively impact society through her work, she's worked as a graduate trainee at Associated Consultants Limited in Accra on various projects, including a 34-kilometre national road project, where she analysed design documents and designed drainage systems.

Her thorough attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and capacity to collaborate with others were critical to the project's success.

Jemima is an active volunteer with Engineers Without Borders (EWB) Ghana, where she has participated in the development and execution of the Water Distribution project in Ullo, Ghana, in collaboration with EWB Iowa State University. She also helps coach and prepare Krobo Girls SHS NSMQ team members.

Jemima is an active writer, researcher, and public speaker, in addition to her employment as a civil engineer. She enjoys teaching and mentoring children, cooking, and participating in theatre arts.

