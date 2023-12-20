A contestant for Adisadel College in the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ), has excelled in the 2023 WASSCE

Michael Kwesi Yanka who studied General Science clocked eight As in the exam

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated him on his achievement

Michael Kwesi Yanka, one of the contestants who represented Adisadel College at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz has passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with flying colours.

The intelligent boy who offered General Science in school bagged eight As in the final exam.

Michael Kwesi Yanka excels in WASSCE Photo credit: @adisco_2009/X @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: UGC

Photo of Michael's academic performance in the WASSCE was shared on X by @adisco_2009.

At the time of writing the report, the photo which was captioned "Our NSMQ boys did it f3f33f3" had raked in over 17,000 views and 7 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Michael on his passing the WASSCE

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated the intelligent student on his academic success.

@double_ohh7 stated:

They were good. These guys could have actually won it this year especially looking at the performance of Mfantsipim. It’s unfortunate we always struggle with fundamental questions in the earlier stages. Our semis are mostly better than our quarters and 1/8th

@fuji_nero commented:

Congratulations to the boys

@Mark_7337 wrote:

Congratulations to them

@sackey_james6 stated:

So many brilliant santaclausians

Prempeh NSMQ star gets 8AS

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants at the NSMQ also had As in all the eight subjects he wrote.

Amoateng's academic exploits was made known on the Facebook page of Prempeh College on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Student bags eights As in WASSCE

Also, another student who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) got 8As.

Kweinortey Andrews attended Bepong Senior High/Commercial School in the Kwahu South District in the Eastern region.

From his results, the boy offered Business and his electives were, Business Management, Financial Accounting, Principles of Cost Accounting and Economics.

He scored A1 in all the four elective subjects and recorded A1 in all four of his core subjects.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh