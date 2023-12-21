Gilbert Nti, a Ghanaian teenager, has achieved outstanding marks in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The former Dormaa Senior High School student performed admirably in his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) papers

Many online users were astounded by his extraordinary performance, which was shared on Facebook by Oneal Oppong

After years of swotting, a Ghanaian teen named Gilbert Nti has completed Dormaa Senior High School with outstanding West African Examinations Council (WAEC) grades.

Per a post spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young man received 7As in Social Studies, English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and three other subjects in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WASSCE results of Dormaa Senior High School boy Gilbert Nti pop up. Photo credit: Maskot/Oneal Oppong (Facebook).

Source: Getty Images

Nti's eighth subject in the slip shows all but one of his results, which emerged cropped in a post by Oneal Oppong.

''Great DORMASS was not left out. Congratulations,'' the caption read on Facebook.

Less than 100 people had reacted to the post on social media at the time of this publication.

See Gilbert Nti's results below:

2023 WASSCE results of Dormaa SHS boy Gilbert Nti emerge. Photo credit: Oneal Oppong.

Source: Facebook

Peeps impressed with Gilbert Nti's WASSCE results

Netizens who headed to the comments area praised the Dormaa SHS leaver.

