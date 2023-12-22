Agnes Boahen, a former NSMQ contestant for Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS, overcame obstacles to excel in this year's WASSCE

She obtained eight As in all her subjects when the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results

Her alma mater shared her accomplishment on social media, and people swamped the comments section with praise

Agnes Boahen, one of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants, has achieved eight As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) graduate had to balance her studies with preparing for the NSMQ.

Despite the challenges, Agnes completed senior high school with commendable grades, adding her name to the list of NSMQ contestants excelling academically.

''Featuring our personality focus for today is Agnes Boahen, a 2023 graduate of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) and a contestant who represented the School in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

During her stay at YAGSHS, she resided in Serwaa Nyarko House (house 4) until she was moved to Afia Kobi House (house 1) for the NSMQ preparation. She was a member of the General Science 1 class,'' her alma mater posted on Facebook.

Agnes' enrollment at YAGSHS was one of the best things that could have happened to her, according to YAGSHS. Her original intention was to make her mother proud. However, she was selected to join the YAGSHS NSMQ team while focused on the plan.

She kept pushing harder during this period, never pausing or being wary of anything until the task was achieved. However, things went differently than planned, resulting in an excruciating early exit from the national level of competition.

See Agnes Boahen's results below:

How peeps reacted to the Agnes' achievement

Reactions trailed the accomplishment of Agnes Boahen. YEN.com.gh captured some here.

Akua Nana Hemaa indicated:

Congratulations, my lovely daughter.

Traphina Owusu Agyapomaa said:

Well done, and this is just impressive.

Freda Sarpon Kyerematen commented:

Well done, Odehyee.

Jacqueline Winifred Potino said:

Congratulations, girl.

Esi Aduwah commented:

Awesome! Congratulations!

Philomena Boakye reacted:

Congratulations, Agnes.

Aning said:

WASSCE guru paa.

Fisca Ohemaa Kusiwaah Yeboah said:

So beautiful.

