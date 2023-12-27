The vice chancellor of the University of Ghana has commented on suggestions that the school be named after J. B. Danquah

The vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has spoken on suggestions that the school be named after the late political figure J. B. Danquah.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Prof. Appiah Amfo refuted the assertion that the school has not adequately recognised the likes of J. B. Danquah.

The vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

She noted different ways of recognising people who have contributed massively to developing Ghana's best university.

"…we have a whole avenue named after J.B. Danquah—that is the major avenue in this university," she said as an example.

She also challenged the assertion that the university lacks an identity because it is not named after an individual.

Akufo-Addo wants UG to be named after J.B. Danquah

Earlier in 2023, Akufo-Addo reiterated his desire to have the University of Ghana named after his late uncle, J.B. Danquah.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana on August 11, the president said history supports such a push.

Since 2018, Nana Akufo-Addo has been calling for the premier university to be named after the then-Gold Coast politician.

At the time, Amfo dismissed suggestions that the prestigious institution should be named after Danquah.

UG gets new training centre

The University of Ghana has benefited from a $1 million engineering sciences training centre from Toyota Ghana Company Limited.

The centre was provided as part of a deal signed between the school and the company in 2016.

Toyota also donated a bus to the university to transport students to and from the centre.

