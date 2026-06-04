The UK government has threatened university bans over visa abuse amid strict new immigration policies

Universities will also face penalties for high drop-out rates and must meet elevated enrolment and completion standards

A new traffic light system is set to be introduced in 2027 to evaluate responsible student recruitment practices

The United Kingdom (UK) government has threatened a ban on universities in the country as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Labour Party government's massive crackdown on visa abuse.

Concerns for Ghanaian students as Keir Starmer's UK government shares plans to ban universities in a major visa abuse crackdown. Photo source: Guillermo Spelucin, Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The UK Home Office shared the news in a short post on their official X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The changes were announced during a visit to Manchester Metropolitan University by Home Office Minister Mike Tapp, hosted by Vice-Chancellor Professor Malcolm Press and Universities UK.

The proposed actions against the university form part of the UK government's new immigration policy.

This comes as concerning news for Ghanaians and other nationals looking to further their education in the UK after completing school in their countries.

Why will the UK government ban universities?

According to the Home Office, universities in the country will face a ban on recruiting international students if they fail to enforce new strict rules to tackle visa abuse or in cases where too many people drop out.

New sponsorship rules will also introduce a sliding scale of penalties for higher education institutions that fail to follow the government's directive and recruit responsibly.

According to the UK government, asylum claims by students have fallen by 30% in the past year following tough immigration actions taken in partnership with the educational sector.

The UK Home Secretary recently halted study visas for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan following a massive increment in asylum claims.

What are the requirements for UK universities?

According to the Home Office, the government's immigration policies have raised the pass marks of the annual test used to monitor visa sponsors.

As a result, the UK universities have been tasked with meeting the requirements below to avoid facing severe sanctions from the government:

Visa refusal rate: must remain below 5% (previously 10%)

Course enrolment rate: must reach at least 95% (previously 90%)

Course completion rate: must reach at least 90% (previously 85%)

The Home Office noted that high drop-out rates can indicate that students have entered the illegal working economy rather than studied, whilst high visa rejection rates or low enrolment figures suggest some institutions have not done enough due diligence on applicants.

As such, any university that fails to meet these requirements will face severe penalties.

The UK, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announces new fees for Ghanaian and other foreign visa and citizenship applicants from April 8, 2026. Photo source: Anadolu, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Possible sanctions UK universities may face

The government announced that from 2027, a new traffic light rating system will be introduced to help regulators and the public determine which universities are carrying out responsible recruitment.

The institutions that will be rated red will face restrictions on the number of students they can recruit and will be required to fund a 12-month action plan to fix their failing practices.

Also, the universities that do not improve will face losing international student recruitment rights altogether.

The X post announcing the UK government's ban threats to the universities is below.

UK releases new list of visa fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK released a new list of visa and citizenship fees applicants would pay in 2026.

The updated immigration charges for applicants took effect on April 8, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh