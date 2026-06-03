Nigerian-American Ifeanyi Umunna Elected President of Harvard Law School Student Government
- Nigerian-American student Ifeanyi Umunna has won the election for the presidency of the Harvard Law School Student Government
- The law student will lead the student voice, shape internal conversations, and represent peer interests for the academic year
- Social media users from different countries took to the internet to celebrate the leadership milestone as an example of excellence
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Nigerian-American Ifeanyi Umunna has been elected President of the Harvard Law School Student Government.
At one of the world's most influential law schools, students have chosen her to lead their voice, shape conversations, and represent their interests for the coming year.
The significant achievement serves as another public reminder that African talent is not only taking seats at global institutions but is also increasingly leading them.
The election results have triggered widespread excitement across international student communities and diaspora platforms online.
As the new leader, Umunna is expected to oversee the welfare of the student body and coordinate vital administrative engagements at the university.
The Instagram post below has more details about Ifeanyi Umunna's achievement at Harvard Law School.
Netizens react to Ifeanyi Umunna's new feat
The news has continued to receive traction online, drawing commendations from observers who view her emergence as an inspiration for young scholars worldwide.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the student leader's election below:
beckie_truth said:
“💃💃 Congratulations, Ifeanyi. May your reign be full of positive impact. Blessings from Uganda.”
drk_diasporatalks wrote:
“@watchtheyard she is also a soror of @zphibinc1920.”
e_tohan_ commented:
“Go girl 👏😍.”
imported Hershey's added:
“Don't let the FBI see this. Congratulations to her.”
gardeninggeorge stated:
“Black excellence 👏.”
Photos of Ghanaian Harvard 2026 graduates trend
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group of Ghanaian students who graduated from Harvard University in 2026 came together to take a photograph, and that has stirred several reactions on social media.
The students who were 20 in number looked happy as everyone wore a beautiful smile to take the picture.
In a post on X, some of the students wore kente-made stoles to show their Ghanaian heritage, while others used silk-made ones.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh