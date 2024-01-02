A photo of an SHS graduate's WASSCE result and the programmes he chose as he applied for KNUST has gone viral

This comes after he was denied admission to study at the university despite bagging good grades

Netizens who reacted to the post tried finding out possible reasons why the SHS graduate was refused admission

An old student of St John's Senior High School who excelled in the 2023 WASSCE and was hoping to secure admission to study at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has been dealt a big blow after his application turned out unsuccessful.

The intelligent boy who bagged in A in four subjects, B in three subjects and a C4 in English Language opted to pursue either BSC Business Administration (Accounting, Banking and Finance), BSC Business Administration (Human Resource Management), BA Economics, and BSC Business Administration (Logistics and Supply Chain Management or Business Information Technology.

Luck, however, eluded him as he was deemed not qualified to be admitted to pursue any of the programmes.

The netizen @kumah_israel5 who shared the photo of the boy'sresult slip as well his application form on X was astounded as to he was refused all four programmes.

"This is an applicant who applied for business courses in kKnust. He met all the requirements but this is what is in his portal. Can I please know what went wrong?Can this issue be solved?Retweet please".

At the time of writing the report, the post by the young man had raked in over 200,000 views and 190 comments.

Ghanaians react to the concerns by the man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post gave possible reasons why the boy was denied admission with some saying he imputed the wrong index number during the application process.

@LordJoseph18 reacted:

He should have made Economics as his first choice. Because, the cutoff point for all the Business Administration programs he selected is higher than his grade but it’s not the reason for seeing this. Anyway , I stand to be corrected.

@theRaiBoyy commented

There shouldn't be that "not qualified" even if he doesn't make the cut off point. Not qualified means he doesn't meet the entry requirements for the programme at all and it shouldn't be so considering his electives and the programmes he chose.

@kumah_israel5 reacted:

Yes sir. The problem was the index number

@LebronSheriff added:

Please do not mind the cut-off point. Majority of the courses do not follow the cutoff points posted on their websites. Just make sure you have from A1 to C6 and you may be considered to pursuing some of the courses

KNUST student gets scholarship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST medical student, Sampson Dabanyi, has received a full scholarship to finance his education.

He received support from Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a Shandong Gold Group Limited subsidiary.

Tang pledged to support Dabanyi with an annual fund of GH¢20,000 to be paid in July yearly; GH¢10,000 will be delivered to the university, and the remaining GH¢10,000 will be given to the learner for his upkeep.

