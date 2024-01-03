An old student of Drobo SHS despite her good grades in the WASSCE was unable to go to the university this acadmic year due to financial constraints

The intelligent teen now works as fuel pump attedant in order to fend for herself

Netizens who reacted to the news expressed sadness with some wondering where her parents are

Hindu Moro, an intelligent SHS graduate who excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has suffered a setback in her quest to pursue tertiary education.

The old student of Drobo SHS who read General Arts in school and bagged eight As in the WASSCE has put her dreams of attending universityon hold due to financial constraints.

A Ghanaian journalist who shared the plight of Hindu on his Facebook page, E.T. ADAMS Channel, said the brilliant teen was unable to buy application forms of any Ghanaian university because money to do so was not available.

He added that currently Hindu Moro works as a fuel pump attendant in order to fend for herself.

Ghanaians react to the plight of the intelligent girl

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post were concerned that the girl might not be able to pursue tertiary education due to lack of finance.

Jackson Jackson stated:

I’m not trying to be rude… if nobody in her family is welling to help with good grades like dis, let’s let her be

Fatih Is-haic reacted:

Ghana, So Sad!

Anyas Tizo reacted:

Someone couldn’t buy admission forms too, Ghana. Weytin Ghana do for her inability to purchase a form?

Emmanuel Biney wrote:

Slow

Boy gains admission to KNUST seeks financial support

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that John Kofi Asante, an intelligent SHS graduate also appealed for financial assistance in order to further his education at the tertiary level.

The old student of Adiembra Senior High School passed the 2023 WASSCE with flying colours.

He has gained admission to to study Bsc Biological Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)but stands the risk of losing out on attending university if he is unable to pay the fees for the academic year by Saturday, January 5.

