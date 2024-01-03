An SHS graduate is appealing for financial support in order to pursue tertiary education

The alumnus of Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School is at risk of losing his admission slot if he fails to pay his fees at KNUST before the deadline day

Many people who reacted to the post appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and groups to come to his aid

An alunmus of Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School is in dire need of financial assistance in order to continue his education at the tertiary level.

Bernard Awuku who sat for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) passed with flying colours as he got A in three subjects, B in four subjects and C4 in English Language respectively.

He has been offered admission at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study BSc Statistics but must first pay the fees for the academic year latest by Friday January 5 to avoid the risk of losing his admission slot.

A Facebook user, Mark K Medegli who shared photos of John's result slip and admission letter pleaded with well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the young man.

According to Bernard, this is the second time he gained admission to KNUST but due to financial challenges his parents who are peasant farmers couldn't raise his school fees so he couldn't go to the school last year.

He further added that he bought the admission form twice from his last personal savings. Bernard's dream is to become a government statistician who will gather scientific driven data to equitably address challenges across Ghana." the post read in part.

Ghanaians react to the post

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post mentioned of some persons who could help Bernard Awuku.

Mark K Medegli wrote:

Please help share

Ruth Nana Esi Baffoe commented:

Please look for Nana Tea and he will help you out as soon as possible

