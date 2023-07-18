Hagla Raphael Komla Agbeko, a Presbyterian Senior High Technical School alumnus, has appealed for help to further his studies

The young man posted on Facebook that he could not continue his education after senior high school due to poverty

JN Connect, a user of the social media platform, accentuated Agbeko's plight on his account, where people reacted

Ghanaian Hagla Raphael Komla Agbeko, who scored 6As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has appealed for support.

In a Facebook post, the young man indicated he could not further his studies after senior high school due to financial constraints.

Presbyterian old student Raphael Komla appeals for help to further his education. Photo credit: JN Connect.

Source: Facebook

Agbeko's appeal to the public

Agbeko, who completed the Presbyterian Senior High Technical School in Aburi-Akuapem, noted that he believes in education and would appreciate any support to realise his dream.

''Dear friends out there and on this platform. Please help me push my WASSCE results by sharing them till it touches the heart of some benevolent person or people out here to help me continue my education at the tertiary level.

''I completed it in 2022, but due to the availability of funds, my parents couldn't push me further. I firmly believe in education and appreciate it if you could help me. A share is all I need till it gets the attention of someone. Thank you, and God bless you,'' he posted on Facebook.

Presbyterian old student Raphael Komla who scored 6As in WASSCE appeals for help to further his education. Photo credit: Rafeal Komla.

Source: Facebook

Social media user JN Connect highlighted Agbeko's need for help with a photo of the young man on his platform, where netizens reacted.

Read JN Connect's post below:

Presbyterian old student Raphael Komla appeals for help to further his studies. Photo credit: JN Connect.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to JN Connect's appeal for help for Hagla Raphael Komla Agbeko

Only a few people had commented at the time of this publication.

Emperorsuccess Albert Selassie asked:

JN Connect, how do we get in touch with the person (the young man), contact, location, region, town etc, and where is he located?

Clark Mensa mentioned:

You should have added a contact number and email with a digital address and school attended.

PRESEC old boy who excelled in WASSCE admitted into KNUST

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a former PRESEC student who was working as a fuel attendant after school because his parents could not support him through school anymore has received a scholarship.

The Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) offered Benjamin Darko a scholarship to study Chemical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He is expected to start in the next school year, which will be the 2023/2024 academic year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh