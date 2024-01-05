A former Odoben Senior High School student has gained admittance into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

According to social media user @Alhaji_dubaa, however, Elizabeth Wilson needs assistance to finance the admission fees

Netizens shared different opinions following an appeal to support Wilson's quest to receive a university education

A young learner named Elizabeth Wilson has gained admittance into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but requires financial support to cover the admission fees.

X user @Alhaji_dubaa took to his account to share details of Wilson's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results and her acceptance letter from KNUST.

Odoben SHS girl with 6As who gained enrolment to KNUST needs support. Photo credit: Martin Novak/@Alhaji_dubaa (X).

Source: Getty Images

Accompanying his post on his page, Alhaji_dubaa appealed to the general public and netizens to come to the aid of the Odoben Senior High School student.

''Hi guys, Elizabeth Wilson got admitted to study at the KNUST tech, but she is facing some difficulties and cannot afford her fees.

''Any little amount to help pay the fees and hostel will be much appreciated,'' he captioned the post on X.

Alhaji Dubaa urged individuals and organisations to donate via Momo number 0247190188 (Joseph Sacketey).

KNUST undergraduate and postgraduate applicants can log in to check their 2023/2024 admissions status here.

See the post below:

Peeps react on social media

While some asked why she applied to KNUST when she didn't have what it takes to finance her education, others supported her.

@Phaan_tom said:

Nice grades ooo. Pray she gets help.

@myers_izab60453 commented:

Let's come together and support Elizabeth Wilson in her pursuit of education. Every little contribution can make a difference in helping her pay her fees and secure a place to stay. Let's spread the word and lend a helping hand.

@AshleyGilb90521 said:

U buy forms wey u know to say u no get money for admission wei who go have pity on you.

Legon admissions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a social media user named Brew Acquah (@brew_achiever) took to social media to show off his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Acquah, who bagged two As in social studies and core mathematics, took to his X account to enquire whether he could secure admission with his results.

The management of the University of Ghana officially released the admission lists of students admitted to various programmes for the 2023/2024 academic year on its website.

KNUST 2023 admissions

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of netizens reacted to the enrolment announcement to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

While some applicants secured admissions to pursue their first-choice programmes, others were denied admittance for diverse reasons.

On X (formerly Twitter), some individuals denied admission into the university vented their spleens and expressed disappointment.

Source: YEN.com.gh