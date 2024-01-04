Social media user Brew Acquah has shown off his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results on X

He posted the slip to enquire about enrolment to the University of Ghana in response to a post by Voice of Legon

Netizens took to the comments section to offer diverse suggestions following Acquah's enquiry

A social media user named Brew Acquah (@brew_achiever) has taken to social media to show off his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Acquah, who bagged 2As in Social Studies and Core Mathematics, took to his X account to enquire whether he could secure admission with his results.

Netizen with 2As shows off his results after University of Ghana releases admissions list. Photo credit: @voice_of_legon.

Source: Getty Images

The management of the University of Ghana (UG LEGON) officially released the UG LEGON Admission Lists of students admitted to various programmes for the 2023/2024 academic year on its website.

Admissions cutoff points

Acquah posted his results in response to a post by Voice of Legon on their social media account (X).

''UG ADMISSIONS. Please note that you DO NOT qualify for any Undergraduate Degree Programme if you have a D7 in any of your Core subjects or Two (2) of your Electives,'' the caption read.

Sharing his results in the comments section of the post, Acquah asked:

''Can I get admission with this result,'' the young man wrote.

See Acquah's post below:

How people reacted on social media

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

@brew_achiever suggested:

Nursing, medical laboratory science or radiography.

@billionmccarthy commented:

Charle, you can get it; my girlfriend got early grade specialism with a grade less than yours. Keep the faith.

@Capizzagh asked:

What programme do you want to offer?

@HeIsThat_Dude reacted:

Which programme?

KNUST 2023 admissions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of netizens reacted to the enrolment announcement to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

While some applicants secured admissions to pursue their first-choice programmes, others were denied admittance for diverse reasons.

On X (formerly Twitter), some individuals denied admission into the university vented their spleens and expressed disappointment.

Man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College of Distance Education

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of best graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh