The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reviewed the code of conduct for students in pre-tertiary schools in Ghana.

The new code of conduct has been sent to all Directors of Education at the district level, and immediate implementation has been urged.

Ghana Education Service's new code of conduct for pre-tertiary level. Source: Facebook/Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

The communique sent to the directors said the new code of conduct would help provide quality education.

Stephen Kwaku Owusu, a Deputy Director General, signed the communique dated January 4, 2024.

The service also posted the new code of conduct online for public access.

Source: YEN.com.gh