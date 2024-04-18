Prempeh College has received a generous donation from the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation

The donation seeks to support the school as it prepares for the World Robotics Championship in the US

Many people who reacted to the post thanked the Asantehene and the Foundation for the nice gesture

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has presented an amount of GH¢25,000 to Prempeh College.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Foundation's Facebook page said the donation forms parts of efforts to ensure that the school adequately prepares for its trip to the US to participate in the World Robotics Championships.

Prempeh College's Robotic Team also presented the trophies they won at the 2023 World Robotics Championship to the Chair of the Foundation, Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie -Adjei Woahene II.

"The Otumfuo Foundation wishes team Prempeh College the very best of luck in this year’s contest as we look forward to their victory once again to make Asanteman and Ghana proud," the caption of the post read in part.

Social media users thank Otumfuo's Foundation

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post thanked the foundation for the kind gesture.

Senior Kwame Jonathan commented:

Thank you My KING, our boys will make Asanteman proud again and GHANA as a whole. Piawwwwwwww to the wisest KING IN THE WORLD

Senior Emphatic reacted:

Long live The King, Long live Prempeh College

AsantemanWeb indicated:

Prempeh College keeps making Asanteman proud!

Kwaku Dennis Effiduase indicated:

God bless the King

