A video of a young Ghanaian lady speaking after arriving at the University of Cape Coast campus is trending

The first-year student revealed that she cried as she readied to head to campus

She added that her main goal now was to achieve the mission for which she was admitted at the university

A young Ghanaian lady who gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has opened up on how she felt as she readied for campus.

In an interview with TV UCC, Jacqueline, a first year Optometry student in answering a questioning on leaving behind family and loved ones for the university admitted that she cried that very morning prior to embarking on her journey.

"I cried when coming but all the same I have to come so I have”, she said laughing.

She said her expectation now was to achieve the mission for which she came to the University, so her dreams would come into fruition.

UCC fresher pledges to study hard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who started schooling at the University of Cape Coast vowed to send a strong signal to naysayers by making good grades.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, she revealed that people have questioned why she remains so fixated on making vlogs about her experiences at the university.

She said some people have even gone as far as asking why she is pursuing university education at this point in her life.

Girl delights to be a UCC student

Also, another young lady who got admission to the University of Cape Coast was excited about starting a new chapter as a university student.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady in giving her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC admitted that she is excited but anxious.

She explained that this is the first time she will be living on her own terms, free from the instructions and rules of any guardian or senior

