An old student of Bishop Herman College has been named as the best graduating student of his college at UCC

Beryl Agbesi clocked a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)of 3.956 to earn that enviable award

Many who reacted to the news congratulated him on his amazing academic achievement

Beryl Agbesi has been named as the valedictorian for the College of Education Studies at the University of Cape Coast during the 56th congregation.

The old student of Bishop Herman College clocked a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.956 to emerge as the best graduating student of his college.

Beryl Agbesi named best graduating student Photo credit: @University Of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook

The academic achievement of the 32-year-old was made known on the Facebook page of the University, where he was captured in his graduation gown.

The post also shared some personal information about the intelligent young man.

At the time of writing the report, the post on Beryl Agbesi's achievement had raked in over 800 likes and 135 comments.

Ghanaians react to the achievement of Beryl Agbesi

Social media users who reacted to Beryl's accomplishment commended him on the achievement.

Ohene Phamous Manuel wrote:

I remember him with these words...”read the question, you will understand”...Congrats Abgesi

Kofi Ampofo indicated:

Congratulations Agbesi and all the best for your future endeavors

Jeneral Yaw Dadaboat Boateng added:

Congratulations. Eiii God grant such knowledge oooo.

Derrick Mottey indicated:

Once a soldier always a soldier. Congratulation Sicut Miles ChristiXystus Gedzah

Congrats BHOBU added:

Bishop Herman runs this industry

Swesco old student named valedictorian at UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Mawuli Atitso was named the valedictorian of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies for the graduating class of 2022 at the University of Cape Coast.

The old student of Swedru Senior High School (Swesco) got a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.97 to emerge as the best graduating student of his college.

The achievement of Mawuli was disclosed in a post on the X page of Voice of UCC.

He was named the best graduating student out of a total of 1,835 students graduating from the College of Humanities and Legal Studies.

