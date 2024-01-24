One of Dr Likee's protégé is now schooling at the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School

This comes after a video showed him arriving at campus in the company of some Kumawood stars

Many people who reacted to the video of Abokse on campus commended Dr Likee and his team

Aboske, a protégé of Ghanaian Dr Likee is trending after a video confirmed that he was a first year senior high school student.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube page of Poleeno Multimedia showed the moment the young actor was spotted in the company of actors like, Shifo, Kyekeku and Papa Kumasi interacting with some students on the campus Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School in Kumasi.

Dressed in a white short sleeve shirt and brown shorts, Aboske who is typically witty and outspoken in skits acted cool as he was introduced to the students.

Papa Kumasi urged the students to involve Aboseke in entertainment activities, whereas Kyekyeku hilariously remarked that Aboske was very old, hence appealing to the students to treat him with respect.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 23,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video thanked Dr Likee and his team for supporting Aboske.

@ceciliaboateng9791 indicated:

Go high Aboske, may the sky be your limit. Thanks guys, for being there for him

@originalrachelmarch commented:

I'm not part of them but I feel all the emotions of being far from someone u care about. Learn hard Aboske. See u when u go on break

@maripeniel422 wrote:

Awww beautiful family. Jordan is going to miss his Fighting partner .I love really love you guys you're soo friendly

@otooransford7130 stated:

When they were living made everything emotional

