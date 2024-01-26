Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, graduated with a Master of Laws from the University of Ghana

Kennedy, who specialised in Corporate and Commercial Law, was part of the University's congregation held on Friday, January 26, 2024

The Despite Media General Manager shared lovely photos from his graduation ceremony, stirring admiration from his followers

Kennedy Asante Osei, the first son of business mogul Osei Kwame 'Despite', has added a Master's Degree to his academic laurels.

Kennedy Osei graduated with a Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana.

Kennedy, the General Manager of Despite Media, was part of the University's congregation held on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Kennedy Osei has bagged an LLM Photo source: @_kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

He shared some photos on his Instagram page to announce his latest academic feat. The photos showed him dressed in a black kaftan under his academic gown.

He was flanked by his pretty wife, Tracy Osei, who also 'slayed' in black. They were both full of smiles.

Posting photos, Kennedy, who was called to the Ghana Bar in November 2022, gave glory to the almighty, saying:

"GLORY GLORY GLORY LLM CORPORATE & COMMERCIAL LAW."

Kennedy Osei's followers congratulate him

The photos shared by Kennedy triggered some of his followers to share congratulatory messages.

msquare_clothing_ said:

U Dey like school waaa oooh anyway congratulations big man

leonardstep10 said:

Congrats Man. More Wins

sumaiya_shuaibu98 said:

A very big congratulations

nnana_kofi_dwomoh said:

New Lawyer in town Congrats my boss

John Dumelo bags Master's in Law Degree

Meanwhile, Kennedy Osei was not the only famous who graduated with a Master's Degree at the University of Ghana congregation on January 26, 2024.

Actor and politician John Dumelo was also one of the congregants. He received his Law Master's, with a speciality in Natural Resources.

Dumelo's new Master's is his third and comes less than two years after his second. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actor bagged his second Master's Degree in July 2022 from GIMPA.

Source: YEN.com.gh