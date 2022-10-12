The University of Cape Coast has been ranked the best Univerity in the country in the 2023 rankings

The Cape Coast-based University beat the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to the enviable position

The 2023 World University Ranking also saw UCC being ranked the best in West Africa and the fourth in Africa

The 2023 World University Ranking has seen the University of Cape Coast (UCC) maintain its position as the best in Ghana.

This was contained in the 2023 Times Higher Education rankings released each year.

The Cape Coast-based University beat prestigious ones like the University of Ghana, Legon, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to the enviable position.

In the ranking, UCC was named the best University in Ghana, the first in West Africa, and the fourth best in Africa.

In 2022, the University of Cape Coast was ranked the best University globally for research influence, the best University in Ghana, the best in West Africa, and the fourth-best University in Africa.

2023 World University Rankings Released

The broadest and most diversified university ranking to date, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, assigns rankings to 1,799 universities.

13 precisely calibrated performance indicators are used to evaluate the performance of high-learning institutions in four domains: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. These domains cover more than 100 countries and regions.

Over 121 million citations from over 15.5 million research publications were examined for this year's ranking, including survey responses from 40,000 academics from universities worldwide.

For the sixth year in a row, the University of Oxford in the US came out on top, followed by Harvard University in second place and the University of Cambridge, which rose from fifth place to third.

