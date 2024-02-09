Graselda Aning Boateng, recipient of the ACUC Presidential Scholarship in Biomedical Engineering, has commenced her academic journey

She was a member of the Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi NSMQ 2023 team

The NSMQ team and its organisers congratulated Graselda on their X, formally Twitter timeline

Graselda Aning Boateng, the esteemed recipient of the Accra City University College (ACUC) Presidential Scholarship in Biomedical Engineering, has started her academic journey in the private tertiary school.

She was a of the Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi team for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). It was during the competition she won the scholarship.

The announcement of Graselda starting her education was made by the NSMQ team on X, formally Twitter. In the post, @NSMQGhana extended their heartfelt congratulations.

A collage of Graselda Aning Boateng as an NSMQ contestant and as a fresher of ACUC Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

In their tweet, they expressed pride in Graselda's achievements and encouraged others to celebrate her momentous milestone.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @NSMQGhana. Read them below

@TakoradiF asked:

Why everybody Dey do biomedical engineering

@SackBontaleAFC wrote

Me! wish her all the best jahGuide

@AbdulRafic6 said:

Congratulations girl. Make us proud

Source: YEN.com.gh