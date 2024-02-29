The University of Cape Coast has warned of fraudulent online courses claiming affiliation with the institution

The University of Cape Coast has warned of fake online courses claiming affiliation with the institution.

It has urged the public to properly verify any purported links to the school.

University Of Cape Coast. Source: Citinewsroom.com

In a statement, the school said all official courses and programs are accessible only through its official websites.

“We, therefore, strongly advise our stakeholders to desist from engaging with such offerings in their own interests,” it said.

The school also expressed appreciation to persons who have been reporting the fraudsters.

“We are collaborating with the relevant state agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.”

The school recently denied reports that it had been banned from operating in Nigeria.

After the reports, the school clarified that it has no physical operations in Nigeria.

In a statement, the school noted that the University of Cape Coast differed from the Cape Coast University.

UCC scholarships

The University of Cape Coast recently announced that applications are open for needy but brilliant students to apply for scholarships.

This offer applies to only students at the College of Distance Education (CODE).

The University of Cape Coast revealed that the candidates must meet five criteria to make them eligible for the scholarship.

With this, the first eligibility criterion is that the applicant must be Ghanaian.

The second criterion is for the applicant to be enrolled as a student of UCC or any of the distance education programmes.

Thirdly, the applicant must have completed one year of academic studies, however, with this criterion, first-year students can also apply.

Also, the applicant must show proof of being in financial need when they apply for the scholarship.

The final criteria being used is that the applicant must have a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.5 or better.

Ghanaian gets a scholarship to study at Cornell University

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary had received a scholarship worth $388,000, equivalent to GH¢4.6 million.

In an interview on the Facebook page of JoyNews, Enoch Danso revealed that life after senior high school came with its challenges, as he was unable to further his education in a Ghanaian university due to the costs involved.

He expressed gratitude to The Ckodon Foundation, who played a crucial role in helping him gain the scholarship.

