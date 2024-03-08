Cosmos Obeng, a Ghanaian man, has dedicated his resources to assisting people who desire to get scholarships to study abroad

Cosmos is currently a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Akron in the US

His work has yielded positive results, with over 200 people from Ghana and other African countries getting scholarships to study in America and Europe

Cosmos Obeng, a University of Ghana graduate who got the opportunity to pursue further studies in the US, now dedicates his time and resources to ensuring Ghanaians and Africans also secure scholarship opportunities abroad.

Now working as a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Akron in the US, Cosmos, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, said his decision to help enlighten people on how they could further their studies abroad for free came as a result of his lived experiences, where he encountered a lot of challenges in his quest for a scholarship.

University of Ghana graduate helping needy students to study abroad. Photo credit: IamCosmos-We’re Cosmos/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"I was once in the position of these desperate and lost students who needed help for graduate school."

Creating opportunities for prospective international students

Over the years, Cosmos has dedicated his social media pages to sharing scholarship opportunities for brilliant but financially constrained students.

Due to his hard work, hundreds of students from Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, India, and other countries have secured fully funded undergraduate and graduate scholarships.

Many students have shared testimonies of his generosity and academic guidance after securing admission to study at several universities in the USA and Europe.

Cosmos Obeng is poised to use his platform to enlighten more students on scholarship opportunities, hoping that the knowledge gained will one day benefit their countries.

KNUST graduates also support brilliant students with scholarships abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Selorm Promise Abedu, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is also assisting Ghanaian students in securing scholarships abroad.

Selorm, through his non-profit organisation (Ckodon Foundation), offers brilliant but financially challenged students the necessary assistance to gain admission into top universities in the US, UK and Canada.

The Ckodon Foundation has helped over 100 undergraduate and graduate students gain admission to some of the top universities in the US, including Harvard University, Yale University, California Institute of Technology, Cornell University and Princeton University.

Source: YEN.com.gh