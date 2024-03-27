Eduwatch Africa says the heavy politicisation of the Free SHS policy means no other government can review it without facing backlash

He said only the Akufo-Addo government can make any changes

He was hopeful the government would heed the IMF and finally review the policy

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), Kofi Asare, says the politicisation of the Free Senior High School policy has made it almost unreviewable.

This follows calls from parents and other education stakeholders on the poor state of the Free SHS policy and the need for a review to address these teething problems.

However, the ruling government, also the proponent of the policy, has refused to make any changes to the policy.

However, reacting to the unwavering calls for a review, Kofi Asare noted that the only government capable of making any change to the policy is the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

He said that should any other government attempt any form of review of the policy to meet current demands, they would be accused of tampering with the policy.

Thus, he urged the ruling government to heed calls for a programme review immediately.

He believes this is to the benefit of the government through its demonstration of commitment to seeing to the successful improvement of the policy.

Speaking on JoyNews, he blamed the National Democratic Congress’ failure to promise an extensive review of the programme on the same issue.

“They are only talking about ‘we will add private schools', but the core issue of allowing those who have the capacity to pay something has been avoided,” he said.

He was hopeful the government’s commitment to the International Monetary Fund to review the programme would actually come to fruition.

IMF criticises Free SHS policy

The IMF said the free SHS education policy fails the test of proper targeting even though it has increased enrolment.

The Bretton Woods institution made the comment in a report on Ghana as the country sought $3 billion in balance of payment support.

The report by the IMF is similar to observations made by politicians like former president John Mahama and think tanks like IMANI Africa, who have called for a review of the programme.

Akufo-Addo finally agrees to review flagship programmes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Akufo-Addo government has said the Free SHS policy and other flagship programmes would be reviewed as part of fiscal policy strategies under the IMF.

Before the announcement, the government had dismissed suggestions to review the Free SHS policy.

Other social policies that would be reviewed as part of the deal with the IMF include 1 Village 1 Dam, 1 District 1 Warehouse, and the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project.

