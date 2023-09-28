A teacher union has called for the double-track system under Free Senior High School education to be scrapped

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) said 40 percent of schools were still running the double-track system

The association called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to resent the academic calendar

The NAGRAT has called for the double-track shift system under free secondary education to be entirely scrapped.

It called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to reset the academic calendar to the trimester system to ease the pressure on students and schools.

Education minister Yaw Osei Adutwum with SHS students (R).

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, said these concerns are urgent:

“The government promised us at that time that within five years, the double-track system would be a thing of the past,” he noted.

“Unfortunately, the five-year period elapsed two years ago, and yet 40% of the SHSs are still running the double-track. The double track is coming up with attendance problems and challenges. The system has placed untold pressure on the management and teachers of the schools."

The double-track system is an intervention that allows schools to accommodate more students and prevent overcrowding.

