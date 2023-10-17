Dr. Sarah Aba-Afari, the Madina Divisional Police Commander and the first female police officer in Ghana and Africa to hold a Ph.D., has received two honorary doctorate degrees for her contribution to crime reduction in Madina

She emphasized the importance of knowledge in her work, stating that "knowledge is power"

She mentioned her plans to use her education to address the security needs of her community and bridge gender inequalities, mentioning her insights during an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh

Dr. Sarah Aba-Afari, the Madina Divisional Police Commander and the first female police officer in Ghana and Africa to hold a Ph.D., has received two additional honorary doctorate degrees in Ministry and Christian Education from the Holy Spirit Bible University.

These degrees were awarded in recognition of her remarkable efforts in reducing crime within her jurisdiction in Madina.

When questioned by YEN.com.gh about her motivation to attain such a high level of education while maintaining her professional responsibilities, she conveyed her belief in the empowering nature of knowledge, emphasizing the crucial role of information in empowerment.

A Ghanaian police woman with 3 doctorate degrees

She explained her pursuit of higher education as a means to enhance her problem-solving skills, allowing her to better fulfill her role in law enforcement and provide essential protection to her community.

“Knowledge is power” as said. Knowledge is therefore, information and the requisite information is empowerment. Being a Police Officer with versatile background, I seek knowledge to enhance my capacity in problem-solving skills so I can offer the appropriate protection needs of the community I serve. To be effective in my quest to enforce the law, I adopt to proactive policing which is premised on scientific knowledge in crime management.

Acquisition of higher education helps me to identify good practices of other jurisdictions of the world which I domesticate, to provide the needed protection to the public, especially, women and children. Higher education allows me to observe vulnerability of the public with gender lenses, and develop innovative strategies to mitigate its negative effects on the public. This approach offers me the leverage to be effective and relevant in my discharge of policing services.

Furthermore, Dr. Aba-Afari expressed her commitment to proactive policing, which relies on scientific knowledge in crime management.

She mentioned that the advanced education enables her to draw upon international best practices and adapt them to her community's security requirements, with a particular focus on women and children's protection.

