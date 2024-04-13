Ghanaian PhD researcher Ebenezer Akore Yeboah has discussed his remarkable accomplishments in the UK

His research work at Coventry University garnered commendation from the prestigious Royal College of Nursing (RCN)

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the former T I Ahmadiyya Senior High School-Kumasi and KNUST student expressed profound excitement about his achievements

Ghanaian PhD researcher Ebenezer Akore Yeboah has opened up about recognition from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) for his research work at Coventry University in the UK.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Yeboah disclosed that the university awarded him a fully funded doctoral degree, which led to the RCN commendation.

Ghanaian PhD researcher Ebenezer Yeboah recognised for his academic work in UK. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Yeboah, 27, said he’s also been nominated as the 2024 Postgraduate Researcher of the Year at Coventry University, adding to his Royal College of Nursing Early Career Researcher of the Year milestone.

“I researched measures to reduce the waste of single-use plastics, properly sort waste, and reduce power consumption. The research title is Nursing in the Context of Climate Change and Sustainability, and it looks to help healthcare workers reduce their healthcare carbon footprint,” Yeboah told YEN.com.gh.

How Yeboah feels about his achievements

When asked about how he feels about his achievements and what he thinks of the future, Yeboah said:

“It’s an honour. This is an indication that my research work is internationally and externally recognised. Hopefully, this work will support existing evidence of climate change actions. It will be replicated in other parts of the world so that we can all protect the planet for future generations and finally make me an expert in my research area. I must repeat that it’s been a beautiful journey,” he said.

The research work of the Adansi Apagya Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) and T I Ahmadiyya Senior High School-Kumasi alumnus earned him recognition and involvement in an international conference from the RCN.

Yeboah bagged a BSc in nursing from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) before pursuing higher education in the UK.

Former KNUST student George Fordjour emerges as the best contestant in the Student Poster Competition in US

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnus George Fordjour emerged as the best contestant in the Student Poster Competition.

The prodigy, a student at the Tennessee Technological University in the US, represented his school and excelled in the contest.

Fordjour received a coveted certificate for his remarkable performance at the academic event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh