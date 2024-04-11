A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate has made Ghana proud with his brilliance

George Fordjour has emerged as the best contestant in this year's edition of the Student Poster Competition for Tennessee Technological University

The Voice of KNUST amplified the remarkable feat on X and sparked praise and admiration for the prodigy

George Fordjour, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnus, has emerged as the overall best contestant in the Student Poster Competition.

The prodigy, a student at the Tennessee Technological University in the US, represented his school and excelled in the contest.

Fordjour received a coveted certificate for his remarkable performance at the academic event.

''This certificate signifies that First Place in the Graduate Division of the Student Poster Competition is awarded to George Fordjour,'' portions of the message on the certificate posted by Voice of KNUST read.

See a post by Voice of KNUST below:

George Fordjour impresses netizens

The post by Voice of KNUST, amplifying the commendable achievement of the former KNUST student, ignited accolades for George Fordjour.

Former KNUST student named best master's student in geomatic engineering at University of Florida

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Budukumah, a KNUST alumnus, has emerged as the best master's student in geomatic engineering for the 2023/2024 Academic Year at the University of Florida in the US.

The Voice of KNUST amplified his remarkable academic achievement in a post on Twitter, now called X. His picture accompanied the post, highlighting the Ghanaian student's historic accomplishment.

This academic achievement comes after Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

