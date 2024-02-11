Isaac Asare, a former Mfantsipim School's NSMQ team member, became the first African Valedictorian at Campbellsville University in December 2023

In a post on social media, NSMQ celebrated him and said they were proud of him for the feat achieved

Several social media users reacted to the post and congratulated Isaace Asare for making Ghana and Africa proud

Isaac Asare, a former Mfantsipim School National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2017 team member, made history when he graduated from the Campbellsville University.

In December 2023, Isaac Asare put Ghana and Africa on the map by becoming the first African student named Valedictorian at Campbellsville University (CU).

His remarkable achievement was celebrated by the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) organization, which took to its Twitter handle to share the news.

A collage of Isaac Asare when he was an NSMQ contestant and on the day of his graduation from CU Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

They expressed their pride in Asare, highlighting his exceptional academic accomplishments. The post said:

Comments on the post

The recognition garnered widespread attention on social media, with users congratulating Isaac Asare for his outstanding achievement. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions. Read them below:

@VargasDrai said:

Ghana ni Hustler boy wey get chance to Abroad deɛ, flopping is never an option. Those abrɔfo deɛ, sɛ lactogen foɔ...Isaac to the whole wiase ❤️Ghana and Africa is proud of you ❤️

@kagawa_uk wrote:

Christ union Academy is proud of him

@SackBontaleAFC said:

That’s great news ️

@zerben_for_all wrote:

well done boy.. Dwen hw3 kan…❤️

@Higuain1330 said:

All the brilliant ones are leaving the country

NSMQ 2017 Star Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland Shines Again, Graduates From Medical School

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, a 2017 NSMQ contestant, graduated from Medical School. When she sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2017, Jochebed was the Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa in that year.

National Science and Maths Quiz congratulated her and wished her success in her career and future endeavours.

Her outstanding academic achievements and dedication serve as an inspiration for aspiring students across the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh