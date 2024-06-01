The FDA has expressed concern over the trend of shisha usage among senior high school students

The authority has also warned that the abuse of other narcotics is increasing among students

The World Health Organisation has warned that shisha smoking can be as harmful as smoking cigarettes

The FDA has expressed concern over the increasing trend of shisha usage among senior high school students in the Ashanti Region.

The authority has observed that the abuse of other forms of narcotics is also on the rise, posing a significant threat to the future of the young people involved.

WHO has warned that shisha smoking can be as harmful as smoking cigarettes

Source: Getty Images

Shisha is flavoured tobacco inhaled through a water pipe, and it contains nicotine.

The World Health Organisation has warned that shisha smoking can be as harmful as smoking cigarettes

An FDA Regulatory Officer, Prince Osei Owusu, told Citi News more collaboration was needed between the Ghana Education Service and the FDA to address the issue.

“Students are abusing the drug, especially with the introduction of Shisha. You know this is a modern way of introducing cigarettes into the system and is targeted among the youth. In fact, they don’t know that it’s also a form of tobacco.

Recently, TikTok Influencer Manassa added her voice to the alarming trend of Shisha smoking in Ghana.

The influencer, who doubles as a health professional, shared her disgust and disappointment with young Shisha smokers.

"Ghanafuo shisha is not good for you. Please do your research on it because the amount of shisha smokers is becoming alarming here in Ghana", the influencer said in a video.

Ghana Education Service raises alarm over students with tattoos

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service has raised concerns over the rising prevalence of tattooing among students.

The service has also flagged teenage pregnancy as a growing problem brought on by financial challenges.

Priscilla Christabel Eshun, the Central Regional Girls Education Officer, outlined these challenges.

She stressed that the service forbids tattooing, multiple piercings, and skin bleaching as outlined in its harmonised Code of Conduct for students in pre-tertiary schools.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh